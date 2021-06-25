More can still be done for security sector

The Progressive Wage Model (PWM) for the security sector was announced in 2014 and enforced from 2016 as a licensing requirement for security agencies.

It is a shame that after five years, the various stakeholders still cannot agree on how each has benefited and what should be the right thing to do going forward (PWM more sustainable if security officers' wages are raised: Employers, June 21).

First, the beneficiaries. The security officers are claiming that the recommended PWM basic wage, at $1,400, is not meaningful as it is too low for a Singaporean to have a decent standard of living (Challenges with Progressive Wage Model in the security sector, June 15).

The employers, represented by the Security Association Singapore, feel that security officers should not have to work practically every day of the week to earn a reasonable wage which they define as $2,400 a month gross (Progressive Wage Model has made a difference for security officers, June 21).

The Union of Security Employees says the focus should be on the service buyers as they determine what the security officers do on the ground (Leveraging tech and manpower is the best way forward for security officers, June 21).

The union is actively educating them to adopt the outcome-based contracting approach which leverages technology and manpower.

Finally, the service buyers are complaining that they are required to pay more, as a result of PWM, but they do not see how they are getting more value (Helping low-wage workers climb wage ladder, June 12).

Here are my suggestions for the tripartite committee responsible for the Security PWM to sort things out:

First, make data available to all parties so that none of them has to quote anecdotal evidence to support its claims.

For example, what range of gross salaries are security officers getting and how many in each category?

This should include clarity on the number of days worked per month and the amount of overtime involved.

Second, agree on what the PWM is and is not designed to achieve.

For example, the PWM is designed to only raise the basic wage. It is not designed to raise the gross wage, which is determined by market forces.

Finally, list the grievances of each of the stakeholders and indicate what is being done to address them.

For example, why are service buyers reluctant to adopt outcome-based contracts despite the benefits?

Liu Fook Thim