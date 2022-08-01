More can be done to encourage people to become nurses

As a veteran registered nurse, I find it encouraging that the Ministry of Health (MOH) has taken steps to review the salary package of nurses (Nurses to receive 'retention payment' to keep them in the profession: Ong Ye Kung, July 29).

It should, however, be noted that the traditional role of a nurse being solely the provision of bedside care has evolved with the times, and more can be done to encourage people to join the profession.

Hybrid shifts and freelance and part-time roles could be integrated more to make the ward routines more manageable. The health clusters could engage third-party service providers for recruiting and training functions so that nurses could better focus on caring for patients.

The nursing workforce comprises mainly women, who might eventually want to start their own family. The health clusters' human resources department could help them on this journey. The HR departments should also better engage nurses who have left the workforce to care for their children in primary school, and invite them to re-enter the healthcare workforce.

MOH could also partner the Ministry of Education's Education and Career Guidance team to make students more aware of the nursing profession. For example, there could be guided tours of hospitals for secondary school students to experience what nurses do daily.

MOH could organise more engagement and education sessions with overseas experts to conduct forums and conferences for hospital nurses, to help them acquire more knowledge.

The healthcare team that provides holistic care for patients also includes other professions such as doctors, therapists, pharmacists, medical social workers, case managers and other healthcare support staff. Those working in all these professions deserve to be commended for helping to manage the Covid-19 situation in Singapore.