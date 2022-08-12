Manage how we interact with nature to reap rewards

I refer to the letter, "Monkeys have been invading and harassing neighbourhood" (Aug 10).

My family has lived near the nature reserve in the Upper Thomson area for slightly more than a decade now.

Culling of monkeys has been tried before, but it did not solve the problem of monkeys invading the neighbourhood.

We are provided with locked bins so the monkeys do not dive in and make a mess on the streets and on our roofs.

We close our windows when we are not in the rooms, so monkeys do not sneak in. They do not enter when they see humans there.

Being so close to the nature reserve, we are blessed with the fauna, the fresh air and the sounds of birds. The snakes, big lizards, wild roosters, wild boars and monkeys are part of one package.

We have over time tuned our mindset to one in which humans are the ones invading the environment, instead of the other way round.

Manage how we interact with nature, and we will reap the rewards it provides.

Chia Mun Cheng