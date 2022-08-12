Live in a way that deters them from entering homes

I read with perplexity Mr Yum Shoen Liang's letter, "Monkeys have been invading and harassing neighbourhood" (Aug 10).

Mr Yum lives less than 200m from the forest edge in the Upper Thomson area and enjoys some of the fauna, but not the monkeys, as some of them have been harassing the neighbourhood.

Green spaces are precious and rare in urban Singapore. Mr Yum and his family have the privilege and means to live a short distance from the forest. They get to enjoy nature, fresh air and the reduced temperatures a forest brings.

As Singapore becomes increasingly urbanised and green spaces are developed, animals native to the area have had their habitat invaded by humans. The monkeys are just doing what they need to survive.

Macaques are native to Singapore. Instead of insisting that they be relocated, those living in the area might want to consider living in a way that discourages animals from invading their living spaces.

Install grilles at windows and other entry points. Dispose of rubbish securely and do not leave food where it will attract wildlife. Secure pets and their food indoors. And refrain from feeding wildlife or leaving food waste around.

Sheri Kristen Goh Kwee Hwa