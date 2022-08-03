Identify root cause, act quickly to minimise spread and impact on society

Soon after declaring monkeypox a global health emergency, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised more concerns and given advice aboutthe disease (Limit number of sexual partners, WHO urges men most at risk, July 29).

The rapid rise in monkeypox infections to more than 18,000 cases worldwide within just about three months since early May appears to coincide with the opening up of global travel and increasing social interactions.

A study reported in the July issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, which looked at infected cases across 16 countries from April to June, found that 98 per cent of infected people were gay or bisexual men.

Many of the infected people were found to have HIV infections (41 per cent) as well as other sexually transmitted infections. Serious complications like heart muscle inflammation and acute kidney injury had also been observed, though cases were few.

While vaccine and treatment may raise hopes of controlling monkeypox, their benefits are still uncertain. Some infected people may escape the disease with little consequences, but this is small comfort when we consider the possible ramifications to other individuals.

Although current data may suggest that monkeypox is disproportionately affecting men who have sex with men, it is possible that the infection may spread to others, particularly women and children, if it is not effectively curbed in a timely manner.

Monkeypox is as much a public health issue as it is a social concern.

The age-old adage that prevention is better than cure is a reminder and guide for action.

Identifying the root cause of the problem and acting to prevent further spread should be the fundamental public health strategy to minimise the spread and impact of monkeypox infections.

Ho Ting Fei (Dr)