Forum: Monetary compensation may not cover full losses caused by wrong diagnosis

The parliamentary discussion on the 200 patients who were wrongly diagnosed with a more severe form of breast cancer is disconcerting (Full refund for those given unnecessary treatment at KTPH, Jan 5).

The monetary compensation may fill some gaps, but is not enough to cover the tangible and intangible losses these patients and their families have suffered over the years. One cannot fathom what personal, family, career and social disruptions these wrong diagnoses have caused.

A mere mention of the common side effects of the most commonly used drug that targets this type of cancer, such as diarrhoea, chills and fatigue, grossly underestimates the physical and mental stress these people have undergone.

Another uncomfortable "consolation" offered was that globally, 6 per cent of patients are wrongly diagnosed with this more severe form of breast cancer. To each affected patient, this statistic is meaningless.

Two hundred wrongly diagnosed patients is not a small number. There are useful lessons and information for the public and doctors, too, if the questions are addressed more clearly.

In today's state of medical advancement, and with detailed guidelines for assessing and managing patients, one does not need to wait years for a large number of wrong diagnoses to trigger an alert that something has gone wrong.

Singaporeans are proud of the standard of healthcare achieved over the years. But we need continued assurance that the high quality is maintained and kept uniform across all hospitals.

Ho Ting Fei (Dr)