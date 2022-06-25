CCA leaders should not be alone with students

Yet another preventable incident of students being molested has taken place (NPCC honorary officer who molested 4 teen boys gets 10 months' jail, 1 stroke of cane, June 23).

If teachers are discouraged from being in situations where they are alone with a student, that should be the case for leaders of co-curricular activities who are non-teaching staff as well.

Schools should start an audit of likely scenarios in curriculum or non-curriculum activities where students could be abused, and put in the necessary risk management interventions immediately.

Yang Zhongcheng