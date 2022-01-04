Celebrate its accomplishments over past 50 years

This year will mark 50 years since the Ministry of the Environment, now the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), was established. Perhaps an exhibition showcasing its accomplishments could be considered to commemorate this occasion.

MSE has come a long way since its inception in September 1972. It has put in place a comprehensive sewerage infrastructure that provides modern sanitation for the entire population. The clean air that we enjoy today is a result of extensive air pollution control policies.

One remarkable accomplishment was the successful 10-year cleaning up of the Singapore River.

Equally notable was the construction of the Marina Barrage which provides water storage, flood control and a new lifestyle attraction.

Newater, which turns used water into ultra-purified water, is yet another project we can be proud of.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan