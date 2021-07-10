Minister's help made jab at home possible for elderly dad

I refer to the report, "Bigger push to vaccinate more seniors: Ong Ye Kung" (July 8).

My sister was told last month by the Ministry of Health (MOH) that our 88-year-old father would not be eligible for the home visit vaccination as he was not bedridden.

I called MOH on its hotline, and I had a hard time getting to an option regarding the matter of the home visit.

I also tried calling the MOH feedback number, but had no success there either.

I then sent an e-mail to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who responded personally and immediately, amid his busy schedule, which was totally unexpected and a pleasant outcome. This triggered a flurry of calls from MOH.

An e-mail from MOH followed later, indicating that someone from the Agency for Integrated Care would help me with my request. The staff member from the agency accommodated my queries, and I gave her information about my father's recent hospital admission records.

Finally, the home visit was done, and our domestic helper was vaccinated as well. The next doses will follow soon. My family is grateful to MOH and the Agency for Integrated Care.

The minister's call to reach out to neighbours and relatives in the push for seniors to be vaccinated, and for home visits - if needed - should be followed through seamlessly.

MOH's staff manning hotlines should be familiar with procedures. My experience in dealing with the issue was frustrating, until the minister stepped in.

But the question remains: Must a senior be bedridden for a home visit to happen?

K. Ramakrishnan