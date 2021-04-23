Minimise excavation and re-surfacing

I agree with Mr Peter Arnold's letter "Better coordination needed for infrastructure projects" (April 9).

The stretch of West Coast Road (between the end of Clementi Road and Pasir Panjang Food Centre) leading to Pasir Panjang Road has been dug up then refilled numerous times in the last 10 years.

Some of these roadworks lasted a few weeks, causing already heavy traffic to be further congested, especially during peak evening hours.

A massive amount of effort and investment is spent on such repairs or replacement of pipes and cables underground, but sometimes the intervals between some of these roadworks can be less than three months.

A good example is the small piece of open land in front of Landridge condominium.

I have lost count of the number of times the land has been excavated and re-surfaced.

As the plot is right in front of the condo's main gate, the works pose a high risk to both pedestrians and vehicles - it is an accident waiting to happen.

Surely the different government agencies could coordinate their projects better to reduce the number of times the roads have to be excavated and re-surfaced.

This stretch of re-surfaced road (as well as the roads at the junction of Clementi Road, Pasir Panjang Road and West Coast Highway) is of poor quality and is very unpleasant to drive through.

This is another area that requires more checks and better quality control.

I hope the authorities can look into this.

Roland Chong Kwong Min