Removal may cause those lagging behind to go unnoticed until it's too late

The removal of mid-year exams will give children more free time which, if not properly supervised, may be spent on more screen time (Budget debate: No more mid-year exams for all primary and secondary schools from 2023, March 7).

With the mid-year exams, working parents have more of an assurance that their children are using their time profitably to study for upcoming exams.

Unless the child has great discipline and self-motivation, which many do not have at that age, scrapping the mid-year exams will do more harm than good.

Mid-year exams motivate students to be consistent in their revision throughout the year.

It is better to have regular appraisals of a child's development, and the mid-year exam gives timely feedback on his performance.

Those who are lagging behind may go unnoticed until the year-end exams.

By then, the student may have lost the motivation to study.

Chng Seo Pake