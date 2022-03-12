Mid-year exams

Removal may cause those lagging behind to go unnoticed until it's too late

Updated
Published
4 min ago

The removal of mid-year exams will give children more free time which, if not properly supervised, may be spent on more screen time (Budget debate: No more mid-year exams for all primary and secondary schools from 2023, March 7).

With the mid-year exams, working parents have more of an assurance that their children are using their time profitably to study for upcoming exams.

Unless the child has great discipline and self-motivation, which many do not have at that age, scrapping the mid-year exams will do more harm than good.

Mid-year exams motivate students to be consistent in their revision throughout the year.

It is better to have regular appraisals of a child's development, and the mid-year exam gives timely feedback on his performance.

Those who are lagging behind may go unnoticed until the year-end exams.

By then, the student may have lost the motivation to study.

Chng Seo Pake

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 12, 2022, with the headline Removal may cause those lagging behind to go unnoticed until it's too late. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top