Counselling not the main solution

As a psychologist, I am quite concerned that some people may have been led to believe that counselling is the main solution for mental well-being, and that the young should be shielded from the challenges they face as part of growing up (Concerted effort helped school move forward: MOE, July 17).

Students are now using the word "stress" freely when given more homework or even when asked to run errands. Their desire for a more easy-going lifestyle is unrealistic and not in their best interest in future.

Counselling, unlike guidance, is reactive in nature. It is a psychological intervention to correct a problem after it has arisen. Guidance is a proactive intervention to minimise the occurrence of problems and to solve them if they arise.

In a proactive approach, students are trained to build up their arsenal of coping skills to be resilient in the face of life's challenges. As the saying goes, give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.

I hope we don't go overboard in relying on counselling to help students cope with life's challenges.

Our younger generation needs to be able to withstand the rough and tumble of life to be resilient under most circumstances.

Lim Chong Leong