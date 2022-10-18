Why is the requirement to receive GST Voucher payout different?

My 83-year-old mother, who has vascular dementia, received her GST Voucher payout letter in August while she was hospitalised at Sengkang Community Hospital.

I have to arrange for an official assessment of my mother's mental incapacity for her to receive her payout.

Although I can understand why such an assessment would be needed, a record of my mother's dementia can be found at various hospitals and nursing homes, including Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, which has had her records since July 2017.

An official mental incapacity assessment is also needed at Tan Tock Seng Hospital to get my mother's medical report, but for her hospitalisation bill at Sengkang Community Hospital, the doctors there can certify her mental incapacity and I can sign on her behalf to authorise MediSave deduction.

I don't understand why the assessment requirements are different.

Tam Ah Hock