Police officers in distress can tap psychological support programmes and helpline

We thank Mr Benjamin Ng C.K. for his letter, "Look into how to better help troubled police officers" (Sept 24). We appreciate his concern.

The Singapore Police Force has in place psychological support programmes for officers dealing with distress. Officers are informed of the resources they can access, should they need assistance. For example, they can go for face-to-face counselling with our in-house psychologists, or with external counselling service providers.

Alternatively, they can approach their colleagues who are para-counsellors in their unit.

A 24/7 helpline, manned by the Police Psychological Services Department's psychologists and senior para-counsellors, is also available.

We review our psychological support programmes regularly.

Police officers play a significant role in keeping Singapore safe and secure. We are strongly committed to caring for and supporting our officers.

Brenda Ong (Superintendent)

Assistant director (Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force