MOH ensures quality healthcare service for those seeking help

We thank Dr Chua Wei Bin for his letter, "Ensure quality care for people who seek help on mental health issues" (Sept 23).

We share his view that quality healthcare services are essential in the recovery of persons with mental health conditions.

To better provide support and care for persons with mental health conditions, the Ministry of Health (MOH) launched the Community Mental Health Masterplan in 2012.

The focus is to provide for early identification and intervention for persons with mild symptoms or whose conditions have stabilised following management at the hospitals, to be cared for in the community.

Our primary care partners, including polyclinics and general practitioners, and community mental health service providers are trained by the public hospital teams to have the necessary knowledge and skills to manage individuals with mental health needs.

In addition, care processes, quality assurance frameworks and regular audits are in place to ensure standards and quality of mental health services provided by the different professionals, including clinical psychologists, counsellors, nurses and social workers.

To cater to the diversity of professionals providing mental health services across the continuum of care and arising from the recommendations of the Covid-19 Mental Wellness Taskforce, MOH, together with the Ministry of Social and Family Development, has set up a National Mental Health Competency Training Framework Workgroup.

The work group will align existing mental health training towards a common set of training standards and competencies expected of professionals and para-professionals who support persons with mental health conditions.

More details on the framework will be provided when ready.

MOH will continue to work with the various healthcare providers to ensure quality care is provided to persons with mental health conditions.

Jeannie Tey (Dr)

Director, Health Services Integration and Development

Ministry of Health