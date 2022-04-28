Make sure JC students are not overstretched

I am grateful that the Government seeks to look after the welfare of students (Giving junior college repeat students the help and support they need, April 17).

It is wise that the authorities are setting aside resources to address the mental health issues that students are facing today. One area that I think needs a review is junior college (JC) education.

When my two older children were in JC, they told me that burnout was a serious issue that JC students have to deal with.

My third child is now in JC2 and involved in two co-curricular activities.

As their parents, my wife and I do not stop our children from pursuing what they want to do. It will train them to become more responsible and teach them how to manage their time.

But at times, we are concerned about whether JCs have good systems in place to monitor what students are involved in and help ensure that they are not overstretched.

I wonder whether burnout is a growing problem among JC students, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic is still unfolding.

Casey Lok