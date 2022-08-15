Firms should help workers deal with challenges

Mental health

A survey found that dealing with employees' mental health challenges is low on the priorities of companies in Singapore (Companies in S'pore in danger of losing talent over mental health and fatigue woes, Aug 10).

This is worrying, as it means that profit is being put ahead of people and the well-being of individuals.

We must realise that if workers are emotionally and mentally stressed, some to the point of burn-out, this would affect morale and productivity in the long run, and profit would actually plummet.

Good working conditions for employees are essential for the success of companies in the long run.

Mental health cannot be taken for granted; different individuals react differently under pressure - some may end up with a nervous breakdown, while others may become bitter and respond in ways that are not helpful.

Mental health became a prominent issue in our battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, and is always relevant in the promotion of a healthy and happy nation.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)

 

