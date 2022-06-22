Refreshed curriculum to be extended to other school levels

We agree with Voices of Youth Forum writer Shen Enjia that negative perceptions of mental illness can stem from a lack of awareness and understanding of mental health (Social stigma attached to mental health issues must be dispelled, June 13).

To strengthen students' mental well-being and improve mental health literacy, the Ministry of Education (MOE) introduced mental health education lessons as part of the refreshed Character and Citizenship Education curriculum to all lower secondary students last year. This is being progressively rolled out to the rest of the primary, secondary and pre-university levels this year.

In these lessons, students learn about healthy mindsets, habits and skills to strengthen their mental well-being and to build their resilience in the face of adversity. The lessons also equip students with practical knowledge on how they can identify signs of distress and mental illness, and where to seek appropriate help.

To destigmatise mental health issues, students learn to show care, respect and empathy to all, including people with mental health issues. Discussions on youth-related anxieties and uncertainties, unhealthy expectations and social comparisons, as well as barriers to seeking help, also help to normalise conversations on mental health.

With more knowledge and literacy about mental health, students learn to be more discerning about the information they encounter, including verifying the credibility of online sources - a concern that Ms Shen also raised.

MOE will continue to strengthen mental health education in schools and work with parents and the community to support students' understanding of mental health issues.

Loh Wee Cheng

Divisional Director, Student Development Curriculum Division 1

Ministry of Education