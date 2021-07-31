Mental anguish and struggle after a sporting achievement are real

I read the unkind comments on swimmer Joseph Schooling after he lost his Olympic event with alarm. What makes an athlete is so much more than his achievements.

It is easy to put down an athlete who has done poorly, seemingly fallen from grace.

Watching Schooling, I cannot help but think back to the time after I first broke the 100m sprint national record.

I struggled for a few years after that because it felt like I had achieved what I set out to achieve. I had sacrificed everything I needed to, and it was done.

After setting the record at the 2007 SEA Games, I had one recurring question - what next?

For a few years I struggled with my form, before I eventually broke the record again, in 2010, partly because I also felt it was time for me to enjoy life.

You see, behind the achievement of athletes are many years of sacrifice, and in every area. From the mundane things like meals and sleep to the exciting things like a social life or some form of entertainment, athletes sacrifice it all.

And you cannot help but want a reprieve once you have achieved the top prize, to throw off this load you have been carrying for years (records, and what more an Olympic medal, do not come from months or even just a year of hard work).

When you have finally achieved this long-set target, you also deal with a sense of being lost.

What do I aim for now? I'm now the target and everyone's motivation, yet I now have to find mine.

You suddenly stand alone and really wonder - how am I going to keep moving forward from here when the path I have been on all along has ended?

It really is a very lonely world, one where you need to find your purpose, motivation and drive. One where you have to pit yourself against yourself.

So cut Schooling some slack. The mental anguish and struggle are real, and it is a very difficult place to be in.

Who knows, this loss might be what he needs to guide him to finding his path again. And even if he decides it is enough, he really deserves the rest.

As athletes, our lives are not defined only by our achievements. In fact, our lives are defined by the athletes we once were - a breed of people who struggled, sacrificed and persevered.

And it is these traits that will endure the test of time, even as medals are lost and records fall.

Amanda Choo