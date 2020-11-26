Tuition scheme

Mendaki setting good example for students

  • Published
    13 min ago

As a Mendaki Tuition Scheme (MTS) upper secondary English tutor, I know Mendaki is playing an important role during the Covid-19 pandemic (Mendaki plays important role in building resilience within families: Halimah, ST Online, Nov 21).

MTS showed resilience, flexibility and speed in using remote-learning platform ClassDo to ensure that its thousands of students are not deprived of quality and effective education during this period.

I would like to express my gratitude to MTS' managing team for setting an excellent example for the young people under its guidance to follow.

Colin Ong Tau Shien

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 26, 2020, with the headline 'Mendaki setting good example for students'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 