Mendaki setting good example for students

As a Mendaki Tuition Scheme (MTS) upper secondary English tutor, I know Mendaki is playing an important role during the Covid-19 pandemic (Mendaki plays important role in building resilience within families: Halimah, ST Online, Nov 21).

MTS showed resilience, flexibility and speed in using remote-learning platform ClassDo to ensure that its thousands of students are not deprived of quality and effective education during this period.

I would like to express my gratitude to MTS' managing team for setting an excellent example for the young people under its guidance to follow.

Colin Ong Tau Shien