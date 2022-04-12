Men can do their part to ease pressure on women considering egg freezing

I fully agree with Ms Low Yen Sia that fertility should not be "solely a woman's responsibility" (Egg freezing carries risks and has social implications, April 8).

As we continue to seek greater gender equality in Singapore, conversations about marriage and fertility must also include men.

Women bear the largest costs and risks when it comes to child-bearing and fertility issues. Men who care about the women in their lives can do their part to help relieve women of the pressure to consider social egg freezing.

As a young father myself who deeply cherished being single and the freedom it accorded me, I have come to see marriage and fatherhood as valuable life paths that can develop a man in ways that no career or self-help efforts can.

Men could also be further supported by state and corporate policies to become better spouses and fathers. Together with the flexible work arrangements as proposed in the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development, there needs to be a change in mindset towards employees who are parents.

This can be achieved by normalising standing-in and job-sharing practices, and creating transparent and equitable performance assessment frameworks. These would relieve the pressure and perceived trade-offs that young adults must grapple with when considering marriage and parenthood.

Fertility issues affect not only women but also the whole of society. Men need to be a part of the picture and solution. Doing so would relieve women of the stress and risks of child-bearing and parenthood, and build a more sustainable gender-equal society.

Lim Jun Bin