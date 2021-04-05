Men can also be victims

We know that many women experience violence at some time in their lives and that this can have a profound effect on them and on their children (Empathy can lead bystanders to take first step in reporting domestic violence, April 1; and Raise awareness of helplines to stamp out abuse, March 9)

For those who have not had the experience of being close to someone who is violent, it can be hard to understand what motivates one to stay with an abusive partner. Yet it is an act of considerable will to leave a relationship.

Even if victims are not physically abused, they may form relationships with individuals who verbally or emotionally abuse them. In this instance, a victim may feel that she has done well to avoid a physically abusive partner and not realise that she is suffering other forms of abuse.

While domestic violence is often traditionally perceived as mainly affecting women, there is growing evidence to suggest that men are equally vulnerable.

Although research on men is less specific, a number of men are emerging from violent relationships and manifest typical feelings associated with domestic violence.

If men reach out, they are frequently met with hostility and social disapproval. Many men feel that society does not believe them even when they have a history of hospital appointments for a series of broken bones. Accepting help will change the dynamic of their relationship.

If there is bullying, a man may suffer incredible anxiety, made worse by the fact that he is unlikely to tell anyone about it for fear of being labelled as unmanly and weak.

Terrified of revealing that he may be in need of help, a man may hide his pain.

Female violence is a new concept and one about which society may have to look at more closely and acknowledge it.

Sherman Goh Keng Hwee