S'pore Cancer Society to continue supporting patients, complement changes in coverage

Singapore Cancer Society (SCS) supports the move to improve affordability and coverage of cancer treatment through the changes to MediShield Life's coverage for cancer drug treatments, which have now been implemented.

In our efforts to improve access to treatment, SCS has been advocating for more cost-effective drugs to be included in the Cancer Drug List (CDL). We are pleased to note that around 50 treatments have been added to the CDL since the announcement in August last year, and we hope that more will be added in the coming months.

SCS has intensified patient advocacy work through a multi-pronged approach, including active engagement with policymakers and key healthcare stakeholders, and providing financial and welfare support for needy patients and cancer survivors.

SCS formed a task force to study the impact of the policy changes and to identify gaps which may arise due to the changes. The study analysed the clinical indications and subsidy classes in the CDL and reviewed existing data on drugs pricing, as these factors impact our range of assistance schemes, particularly the SCS Cancer Treatment Fund, which gives subsidies to patients in financial difficulties.

SCS will continue to track and monitor new applications to the fund so we can review our funding criteria and scope of support to address our patients' needs.

SCS also partners selected pharmaceutical companies to co-share funding subsidies and offer further support to needy patients to help defray the cost of cancer treatment. In the past few months, we and our partners have discussed how to further improve access to treatments.

SCS also offers support group programmes for cancer patients, psychosocial support, rehabilitation, hospice and welfare services. Patients and caregivers can refer to the SCS Cancer Care Kit available at www.singaporecancersociety. org.sg for more details.

SCS is also partnering the two national cancer centres, National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) and National University Cancer Institute, Singapore, to lead the fight against cancer and give Singaporeans greater access to high-quality cancer care.

SCS headquarters will be co-locating with NCCS next year to provide integrated cancer care services, including establishing a sub-acute rehabilitation centre to give cancer patients an integrated rehabilitation service, all under one roof.

Over the past 58 years, SCS has been spearheading the fight against cancer and plays a pivotal role in cancer control and prevention, patient care and support services, and palliative care.

Last year, more than 100,000 individuals benefited from SCS' cancer screening programmes, public education, financial and welfare services, psychosocial support, rehabilitation programmes and hospice care.

SCS is committed in our quest for a cancer-free community, through our efforts to reduce cancer incidence, increase survival rates, improve quality of lives and rally the community to take proactive action in this collective fight against cancer.

We call for everyone to join us in this collective fight against cancer and work together to minimise cancer and maximise lives.

Albert Ching

Chief Executive Officer

Singapore Cancer Society