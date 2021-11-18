Medical team member beside me all the way

I am writing to thank the obstetrics and gynaecology delivery team at the National University Hospital, in particular the junior doctor or medical student who attended to me during the birth of my son on Oct 12.

She was extremely kind and sensitive to how I was feeling that day.

I recall being taken into the delivery suite and monitored. As I already had an epidural, I was shivering uncontrollably and repeatedly asked for the air-conditioning to be turned down, but was told this could not be done.

There was a team of many doctors in the room as the delivery turned out to be more complicated than expected, but there was a young junior doctor or medical student observing proceedings who got extra blankets for me as she saw that I was very cold.

She stood by my side the entire time, and kept rubbing my arms to keep me warm.

The team of senior doctors did their job competently and the baby eventually arrived safely, but I wanted to thank in particular this junior doctor or medical student (I never got her name) for her kindness.

Noelle Chen