Let patients know whether procedures are claimable

Medical insurance coverage in Singapore is comprehensive, with MediShield Life supported by private Integrated Shield plans (IPs).

Many of us also pay premiums for riders to cover a substantial portion of deductibles and co-insurance for IPs.

With the advancement in medical technology, medical processes and procedures are getting more sophisticated.

It is now likely that most laymen are not fully aware whether a particular process or procedure is claimable when we are referred to hospitals or specialist clinics for investigation.

There were times that I required day surgery which was claimable, but other times the procedure I required was not claimable. And the onus is currently on the policyholder to submit claims.

Perhaps hospitals and specialist clinics can be more transparent and proactively advise each patient, in writing where possible, which medical procedures are claimable and under what circumstances.

This would help make the medical insurance system more effective.

Tan Hong Choon