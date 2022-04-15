NTU school keeps the flame burning

It was heartening to read about the future of the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (NTU medical school to award own degree after Imperial College tie-up ends in 2028, April 12).

While Singapore is grateful to Imperial College London for the partnership, this development is logical, positive and encouraging.

Singapore's first medical school started in 1905.

In close to 120 years, generations of illustrious doctors and academics have mentored and continue to mentor new generations of doctors. Many of these teachers have passed on, but their spark never dies, continuing to light new flames within their successors and rekindling the calling to medical practice.

In this sense, the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine) is not a fledgling medical school. Its graduates share the same roots with generations of Singapore medical alumni.

The mission statement of LKCMedicine - "equipping doctors who advance the science and practice of medicine for the good of humanity" - epitomises the calling to the practice of medicine.

"Humanity" is more about a person-centred rather than patient-centred healthcare.

Each person who consults a doctor has a name, a family, a culture and a lifestyle; each has hopes, fears, worries and aspirations. Hence, at the root of practising medicine is the doctor's heart, from which springs humility, integrity, compassion and professionalism - good and desirable values engraved in the LKCMedicine mission statement.

Technology and innovations are but tools of the trade. These are meaningless if any medical graduate departs from person-centred values.

On the pending launch of the new preventive care strategy, Healthier SG, it is timely and relevant for LKCMedicine graduates to identify with the roots of medical education in Singapore and to understand their calling.

The path of almost 120 years of medical education in Singapore continues from generation to generation. LKCMedicine keeps the flame burning.

Ho Ting Fei (Dr)