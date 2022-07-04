Professionals in judicial system ensured process was stress-free for victim

I hope that victims of harassment advised to undergo mediation by the State Courts following their filing of a magistrate's complaint will not fear that they will be forced to meet their alleged offenders.

Like the victim in the report, "Conviction of man found to have bipolar disorder set aside" (June 25), I did not want to see the individual who verbally abused me in an unprovoked incident, which was the latest of several harassment acts by him against my family.

But I had to give mediation a try to put an end to our years of suffering.

I told the court my reasons for not wanting to have a joint mediation session with the other party.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of a court dispute resolution executive, my visit to the State Courts building on Thursday was trouble-free even though that individual was there at the same time.

I had a private session with a volunteer court mediator who shuttled between my room and an adjacent room the other party was in.

The presence of a police officer in my room was reassuring as my husband was not allowed to be with me.

About three hours later, we left the courts relieved that the mediation ended well.

I had a binding agreement signed by both parties and confirmed by the district judge.

My experience showed that our judicial system is staffed by professionals who serve with their hearts to ensure the mediation process is as stress-free as possible for the victims.

Karen Teng Kwai Fong