Measures to prevent abuse of officers in the works

We thank Mr Soh Wee Sian for his letter advocating better protection for security officers (More can be done to prevent abuse of officers, Oct 8).

The Union of Security Employees (USE), Security Association Singapore and Association of Certified Security Agencies, collectively the Security Industry Council (SIC), together with our tripartite partners, have been working on this issue for many years. We are gratified by the support we have received from the industry and many Singaporeans. We are especially thankful for the Government's amendment of the Private Security Industry Act (PSIA).

In USE's survey conducted through the Singapore University of Social Sciences, we found that 40 per cent of officers faced some form of abuse at work.

We agree with Mr Soh that body-worn cameras are effective in preventing abuse. We have been and will continue to work with our security agencies to implement them, especially since this was part of the Industry Digitalisation Plan recommendations announced in 2018.

But as labour Member of Parliament Fahmi Aliman shared in Parliament recently, efforts should be made to go upstream and security sites redesigned to prevent any possibility of altercations in the first place. He cited, as an example, that gantries can be placed to prevent illegal parking, rather than putting the burden on officers to chase drivers away.

In July, Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan helped launch our refreshed decal for display at every security post in Singapore. The decal reminds the public that our officers are discharging their duties under the PSIA and should not be abused when doing so.

The SIC will continue to do our best in working with our key stakeholders in transforming the industry and protecting the welfare of our officers.

We will continue to improve the skills, productivity, wages and career pathways of officers, as these four ladders are the bases of our Progressive Wage Model.

Ardi Amir

President

Union of Security Employees

Raj Joshua Thomas

President

Security Association Singapore

John Vijayan

President

Association of Certified Security Agencies