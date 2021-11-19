Matter of great concern to peace-loving nations

On the topic of Sino-US relations, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore that the differences between both countries are many and deep, going beyond individual issues to basic mindsets (Difference in basic mindsets between both sides, says PM, Nov 18).

Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger also said at the forum on Wednesday that public opinion in the US has shifted towards seeing China as a rival (There can't be victor in US-China rivalry without harming humanity: Kissinger, Nov 18).

This kind of mindset should be of great concern to peace-loving countries around the world. It would lead to distrust and eventually hatred of the other nation, instead of getting countries to work together for the betterment of mankind. The consequences are beyond imagination.

This planet has enough food and resources for all provided we are prepared to share. Peace on Earth is possible only when there is no animosity between nations.

Friendly rivalry between nations is good, but it should not lead to envy which would destroy goodwill.

Compromise between nations should be seen as an act of generosity instead of weakness.

If countries cannot co-exist with others in this competitive world, I wonder if they would be able to pool their resources together to prepare themselves for the next pandemic or battle climate change and challenges such as earthquakes and typhoons.

Harry Ong Heng Poh