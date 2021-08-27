Many pathways for kids' development

It is not difficult to understand why the Gifted Education Programme (GEP) continues to attract debate (Reassess gifted programme in schools, Aug 23; and Gifted Education Programme a lifeline for talented students, Aug 24).

Around the world, programmes that seek to segregate students based on talent get similar attention.

In Singapore's education system, there are multiple pathways and opportunities that allow students to discover and develop their strengths and interests, and the GEP is just one of them.

At the end of the day, parents should remain grounded and be realistic about their children's abilities.

The world is large enough to accommodate people of different talents, and children will be better off knowing so.

Chow Kok Fai