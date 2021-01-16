Forum: Many other schemes for those 70 and above

We thank Mr Jason Lim Shao Quan for his letter (Boost CPF retirement savings of those above 70 too, Jan 9).

The Matched Retirement Savings Scheme (MRSS) is designed to boost the retirement payouts of older Singaporeans who have not started or are just starting their retirement payouts, to help them accumulate retirement savings. Under the MRSS, the Government will match all top-ups made, up to $600 per year. Doing this at a younger age also allows the top-ups to benefit from compound interest for a longer period and have a bigger impact on eventual payouts.

Most of our seniors above 70 would have already started receiving their CPF retirement payouts.

The Government supports them in other ways. For example, as members of the Pioneer Generation, they enjoy enhanced healthcare support. Seniors who own their HDB flats can tap the Lease Buyback Scheme to receive a cash bonus and a stream of retirement income for life.

Seniors may also be eligible for the Silver Support Scheme. About one in three Singaporean seniors aged 65 and above who earned lower incomes in their working years receive quarterly payouts to supplement their retirement incomes. Seniors who need additional help to manage daily costs of living can also apply for direct financial assistance via ComCare.

We will continue to review our policies to better support Singaporeans in retirement.

Sim Feng Ji

Divisional Director

Income Security Policy Division

Ministry of Manpower