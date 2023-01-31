Many other enticing choices than having children

People choosing not to have children is a social issue that has roots in many aspects of Singapore culture. It is not something that can correct itself in the short term (Japan’s society is on the brink as birth rate falls. Is S’pore in trouble too?, Jan 29).

Globally, there is a notable decline in fertility as basic education becomes accessible to larger parts of the community. This is because women who get educated tend to marry later, and people in the countries with the largest birth rates tend to marry very young, similar to Singapore’s situation in the 60s and 70s when the birth rate was between 3 and 4.

Unlike many developed countries, though, Singapore does see a jump in births every 12 years. The Year of the Dragon always brings about a bumper crop of children.

The reason why fertility is so low is largely due to the fact that there is so much else to do instead of having children. The talented and highly educated, both men and women, have the luxury of choice to pick a profession that enhances their value and work experience. They place career over settling down, and enjoy being single.

Ultimately, having a child is a choice. It is a choice among many other choices we make in our daily lives, and clearly, to most Singaporeans, the other choices are much more enticing.

Today, with economic challenges, intense competition, and the increased cost of education and childcare, citizens having more children is not going to happen any time soon.

Once people adopt the social norm of having fewer children, it will be more difficult to convince them to take on additional responsibilities.

Say Kim Fatt