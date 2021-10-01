Many forms of support for job seekers

We refer to Mr Foo Sing Kheng's letter, "Help unemployed workers in their prime find jobs more quickly" (Sept 28).

Helping Singaporeans stay in jobs or access new jobs is a key priority for the Government. Over the past year, Workforce Singapore (WSG) has worked closely with other government agencies, NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) and employers to place almost 55,000 locals in jobs, traineeships and attachments.

We support all job seekers who contact us to improve their employability and expand their career options.

We also work with employers to expand their pool of talent by shifting from a "plug-and-play" recruitment approach to proactively consider job seekers with transferable skills. In particular, mature and mid-career job seekers bring with them a wealth of experience and transferable skill sets.

WSG supports the needs of a wide range of job seekers, including mid-career workers looking to explore new areas of work. One key way is through Career Conversion Programmes - structured reskilling programmes that help job seekers take on new job roles and employers defray the cost of hiring.

More recently, the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme has also allowed mid-career individuals to embark on shorter industry-relevant attachment programmes and try working in a new sector, and gain in-demand skills while preparing to access more permanent jobs.

Job seekers who are unsure of their career direction can approach WSG's Careers Connect, NTUC's e2i, or any of the 24 SGUnited Jobs and Skills Centres islandwide.

Apart from career coaching services, there are also complimentary career preparatory workshops, networking sessions and walk-in interviews, all of which can help job seekers improve their job search efforts. They can also approach any WSG volunteer career adviser for peer support and industry insights.

We understand the anxieties of job seekers, in particular mature PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians), and will continue to do our best to support them. We are also exploring new ways to help job seekers. The Jobs Growth Incentive, recently extended until March next year, provides higher salary support for local mature workers aged 40 and above.

We also appointed Adecco Personnel earlier this year as an SGUnited Jobs and Skills Placement Partner to complement the Government's job-matching efforts. Mature workers or those who have been unemployed for a long period can contact Adecco Personnel to facilitate employment.

Aaron Lye

Director (Corporate Marketing and Communications)

Workforce Singapore