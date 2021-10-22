Many docs already encouraging patients to do more

Covid-19 did not upend the traditional doctor-patient relationship (Covid-19 is a good time for patient-doctor relationship to mature, Oct 15).

Doctors in the last few decades have encouraged their patients to know and research their illnesses, so that they can take part fully in managing their illnesses and preventing unwanted complications. It is easy now when information is so easily available.

But patients may not read carefully, and disinformation sways them into making wrong choices.

Some patients present doctors with a barrage of fake news and advertisements masquerading as therapeutics, and accuse doctors of being blinded by greed and not wanting to accept alternative treatments. Is it surprising that the medical profession dismisses and patronises these patients when there is no merit in what they propose?

There are also patients who are so confused by the amount of medical content they read that they surrender all autonomy to their doctors in a "you do what's best for me, doctor" declaration.

That takes the patient-doctor relationship back to square one, where the doctor knows best.

Where patients are civil and reasonable, not antagonistic or offensive, no doctor will view them with condescension.

But hours of waiting do make even the best tempered of patients irascible.

Highly subsidised healthcare is so easily available to Singaporeans that people with minor ailments turn up in droves at accident and emergency departments and polyclinics - only to be dismissed with a simple prescription after using up precious resources best reserved for others.

Meanwhile, specialist clinics are swamped by patients expecting doctors to put right what amounts to decades of personal health neglect and abuse.

Ms Chua Mui Hoong is ultimately right - if patients don't assume responsibility for their health seriously and contract it out to health professionals to do it in full for them, they are destined to end up in an unequal relationship with their doctors.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)