Many benefits to holding general meetings virtually

Further amendments to the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings) Orders came into force on Sept 29. Under the amendments, the legislation that enables entities to hold meetings like annual general meetings (AGMs) and extraordinary general meetings (EGMs) via electronic means will now be extended to June 30 next year.

The orders came into effect as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Singapore.

I hope that the Ministry of Law will consider extending the duration of the legislation indefinitely even after the Covid-19 pandemic abates.

By extending the legislation, the authorities have not only minimised physical interactions and Covid-19 transmission risk among shareholders but also enabled cost savings to companies, namely:

•Printing cost for annual reports and/or circulars;

•Postage cost for mailing these reports to shareholders;

••Advertising cost for publishing the notices and;

•Meeting venue and refreshments cost at the meetings.

It is time for us to review the necessity of holding such meetings physically and the advantages of having general meetings held electronically, which include cost savings for companies and going green at the same time.

Ng Chee Wee