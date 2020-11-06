Many are treated as part of the family

I thank Dr Yik Keng Yeong for sharing his experience and views that not all employers treat their foreign domestic workers (FDWs) badly (Don't generalise about treatment based on black sheep, Nov 2).

Many do treat them as part of the family, dining out in restaurants and celebrating special occasions together.

Some of my friends have done wonderful things for their FDWs, including helping them to save money and set up small businesses or buy land in their home towns. Some have even visited their maids' families in their home countries.

As part of the judging panel for the FDW and Employer of the Year Award 2020 organised by the Association of Employment Agencies Singapore in January, I heard stories of extraordinary kindness from both employers and FDWs.

One employer paid for her helper's eye operation and cared for her while she was unable to see during her recovery period.

Another employer helped with the medical expenses when her maid's mother suffered a major stroke, and paid for the maid's flight home to see her mother. When the mother died, the employer comforted and cared for the maid.

In September, we worked with foreign worker advocacy groups Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics and MaidForMore to produce a video to help Singaporeans see life from the perspective of their helpers.

These stories strengthen my belief that not all employers exploit their FDWs.

There were an estimated 255,800 FDWs in Singapore as at June last year, which works out to about one in five Singaporean households employing a maid.

I believe that news reports of FDW abuse, while horrific, represent a minority.

Let's remember to treat FDWs with empathy and be more understanding of their personal situations. Give them enough rest and time to talk to their family and friends, whether on days off or on the phone.

When we treat our FDWs with genuine kindness and respect, they will reciprocate in kind, with loyalty and trustworthiness and being happy at work.

William Wan (Dr)

General Secretary

Singapore Kindness Movement