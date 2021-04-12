Your picture:City in nature

Mango trees a delight for animals

PHOTO: COURTESY OF A. KANNAN
  • Published
    35 min ago

The mango trees (above) along Woodlands Avenue 5 are a beautiful sight.

There seem to be hundreds of fruits in each tree and they look ready to be picked.

Unfortunately, that is prohibited in Singapore.

The trees have attracted a few bird species in my neighbourhood, particularly the Asian glossy starling, black-naped oriole, Javan mynah and even a group of parakeets.

At night, I have spotted bats flying from tree to tree to have a bite of the fruits.

These trees - resembling chandeliers, with the mangoes dangling from the branches - provide good shade along the footpath and give the area a real garden feel.

A. Kannan

SHARE IT
 
If you spot something interesting, take a picture and send it to stforum@sph.com.sg together with a detailed caption and your comments, and we can consider publishing it. Our guidelines on Forum letters apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 12, 2021, with the headline 'Mango trees a delight for animals'. Subscribe
Topics: 