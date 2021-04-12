Mango trees a delight for animals

The mango trees (above) along Woodlands Avenue 5 are a beautiful sight.

There seem to be hundreds of fruits in each tree and they look ready to be picked.

Unfortunately, that is prohibited in Singapore.

The trees have attracted a few bird species in my neighbourhood, particularly the Asian glossy starling, black-naped oriole, Javan mynah and even a group of parakeets.

At night, I have spotted bats flying from tree to tree to have a bite of the fruits.

These trees - resembling chandeliers, with the mangoes dangling from the branches - provide good shade along the footpath and give the area a real garden feel.

A. Kannan

