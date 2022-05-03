Checks on toilets for disabled stepped up

We thank Ms Christine Lam for her feedback (Locked toilets inconvenience the disabled, April 29). We have looked into the matter and found out that the lock button in the toilet for the disabled was accidentally activated when the previous user was exiting. This resulted in the toilet being locked without anyone inside.

To avoid a recurrence, our security and cleaning crews will step up their routine checks to ensure that the toilets remain available for use if they are unoccupied.

We thank Ms Lam for her civic-mindedness and look forward to welcoming her again to the mall.

Andrew Yong

Centre Manager

Bukit Panjang Plaza