Make visits to counsellors routine in schools

With the recent concerns about the mental well-being of students, it is perhaps timely to look at making counselling part and parcel of the routine student experience in schools, to break down the stigma associated with going to see school counsellors.

When it is the norm that students visit school counsellors only when they encounter a mental/emotional challenge, it is like visiting a doctor when one is sick.

This causes people to perceive a student seeking support as a sick person.

However, appointments with school counsellors should be seen as a regular health check-up.

If every student is scheduled to meet the school counsellor on a regular basis, say, monthly, potential problems may be identified and addressed before they worsen.

Even for students who appear to be coping well, a counselling appointment would be a good opportunity for them to de-stress and learn new coping strategies from an experienced professional.

Let us look at potential opportunities to address mental wellness in a sustainable manner.

Rachel Lim Jia Yun