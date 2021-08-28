Make sustainability a pillar of Total Defence

On Aug 14, rain fell at the peak of the Greenland ice sheet for the first time in recorded history. The 7 billion tonnes of rain caused significant melting in Greenland, covering an area about four times the size of the United Kingdom.

Scientists have estimated that global sea levels would rise by 6m if all of Greenland's ice melted. This is yet another worrying sign of climate change and threatens the survival of coastal cities like Singapore.

This event, as well as the many recent extreme weather events elsewhere in the world, is indeed a "code red" for Singapore and the rest of the world.

Sustainability must now be at the forefront of Singaporeans' attention.

The concept of Total Defence is to rally all citizens to defend Singapore against threats and crises. To elevate the importance of sustainability in the mind of ordinary citizens, I propose to add sustainability defence as the seventh pillar of Total Defence, in addition to the existing pillars comprising military, civil, economic, social, digital and psychological defence.

Adding this new pillar would signify that all of us must play our part in sustainability efforts to tackle the existential threat of climate change.

In climate change, the real enemy that we are fighting is not carbon; it may very well be internal - ourselves - and our consumption habits.

Singaporeans cannot continue with their current unsustainable consumption of goods and services. Over the past 40 years, the amount of waste that we have created has increased by over seven times.

At our current rate of waste growth, Singapore's only landfill, Semakau Landfill, will run out of space by 2035.

More must be done to encourage Singaporeans to be carbon-sensitive and to practise the 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) in their daily living.

We should not think that just because Singapore is a small country, collective actions taken by us will not have a significant effect on climate change and on influencing the rest of the world.

In fact, the cost of inaction is awfully high, not just for our current generation but also for the generations to come.

Benjamin Ng C.K.