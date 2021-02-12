Make stock market a more attractive option

There has been much speculation recently that the Government may impose additional curbs on the property market (More expect Govt to act to cool S'pore property market: Survey, Feb 10). A better solution can be found.

Why do investors put their money in property instead of other financial markets?

A look at the Straits Times Index (STI) shows us that the STI is barely 50 per cent above its level in the early to mid-1990s. Compare this with an index of residential property prices, which is up 200 per cent during the same period.

Capital moves around easier than before so other markets must be considered. The S&P 500 is up roughly 600 per cent from the mid-1990s, while the US national home price index shows a similar rise to Singapore's residential market - slightly less than 200 per cent - since the 1990s.

Investors often see property as not only a safer, but also a better bet. Psychologically, you don't have to deal with large swings every day, while also getting monthly rental income and higher capital returns. This mentality can be changed.

Additional property market restrictions may just lead to individual investors placing capital overseas. Action should be taken to increase the liquidity and attractiveness of Singapore's stock market, introduce tax benefits such as writing off losses like how US citizens do with their stock market losses, or create funds similar to retirement accounts such as the 401k or Roth IRA for our market.

A virtuous cycle can be achieved, with a buoyant market supporting the listing of firms like Grab or Razer, instead of losing them to other exchanges, resulting in higher participation in our market.

More buoyant financial markets will not increase the cost of living, the main threat of higher residential property prices. If more attractive options exist, the investor will put his money into these options instead of looking for yet another property.

John Khoo Wing Sern