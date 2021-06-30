Make Racial Harmony Day a national holiday

I'm sure most people in Singapore would agree that the country's different races have managed to live together harmoniously.

The recent spate of flagrant incidents of alleged racism, though, has rattled the country.

Is this a wake-up call? Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said he used to believe that Singapore was moving in the right direction in terms of racial tolerance and harmony, but in the light of recent events, he is "not so sure" any more (Police investigating incident where racist remarks were made to interracial couple, June 7).

Our Government has spoken out strongly against racism. Opinions and conversations on the subject continue to reverberate in public.

Evidently, our journey ahead is not going to get easier.

Singapore has dedicated national holidays for the cultural festivals of the four different races.

Racial harmony is the bedrock of Singapore's society. It's time for the Government to validate its significance and recognise Racial Harmony Day as a national holiday.

Just like how National Day celebrations bind Singaporeans, we can use Racial Harmony Day to galvanise and change the hearts and minds of people.

Singapore needs to rally its citizens to stand together as one united people, and show the world its distinctive model for racial harmony.

Chow Kok Fai