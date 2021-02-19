Cleaning

Make jobs easier for seniors to do

Employers should look at providing cleaners with suitable tools to make the job easier for senior workers, the writer says.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Given how they are finding it difficult to recruit cleaners, employers should look at providing suitable tools to make the job easier for senior workers.

At a regional library recently, I observed a cleaner holding on to a huge, black garbage bag while going on her rounds to pick up litter. Although the bag may not have been filled with heavy litter, holding it in the air would surely tire her arm. Perhaps a small two-wheeled bin might ease her job.

I saw another elderly cleaner sweeping the carpet with a dustpan without a cover. Using such a dustpan means the dust will fly around. The cleaner might have to do his rounds again.

Employers complain of the difficulty of recruiting staff. Making tasks easier to execute may help to attract more seniors.

Christony Lau Pet Keong

