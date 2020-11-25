Forum: Make it simpler and more convenient to update address

Changing one's residential address on the NRIC should be a simple one-stop process like the current system of doing so at police posts (Why and how to update your address on NRIC, Nov 23). This will be phased out by Dec 1.

The new system involves too many steps to access the change of address e-Service and log in using SingPass, and then getting the personal identification number sent by mail.

Not everyone is computer literate, especially the older generation. While I understand the importance of updating one's address on the NRIC, threatening offenders with fines and imprisonment is not the way to go.

I would appreciate it if the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority could come up with a less stressful one-stop process that can be done in one's neighbourhood.

Ronnie Lim Ah Bee