IP insurers

Make it easier to switch providers

  • Published
    1 hour ago

While patients can switch doctors if they are dissatisfied with the service rendered and bring their complaints to the hospital or the Singapore Medical Council, or vote with their wallets and seek a second opinion, as an Integrated Shield Plan policyholder, I am unable to do so.

I am not able to switch insurers without having pre-existing conditions excluded.

It is also unclear who I can complain to if I am unhappy with the service or feel that I have been mis-sold a product.

The authorities should allow policyholders who signed a policy before developing medical conditions in their later years to switch between insurance providers more easily.

Removing penalties and loading would increase competition and benefit the consumer.

This would also spur insurance providers to provide good service and keep their customers.

Lim Kah Wee

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 06, 2021, with the headline 'Make it easier to switch providers'.
