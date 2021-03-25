Senior citizens

Make it easier for the aged to access services that they need

  • Published
    1 hour ago

On balance, I agree with Dr Belinda Wee (Review if policies and mindsets are ageist, March 23) that there is a policy culture that tends to overprotect the aged.

But that fails to explain how older people can access services they need, but which may be withheld.

I recently tried to join a car-sharing scheme so I could try out the electric vehicles it rents.

The customer service staff informed me that as I was over 65, I must obtain clearance from the Traffic Police before becoming a member.

I took the medical examination form provided on the police website to my doctor, who examined me carefully and pronounced me fit to drive.

I immediately uploaded the completed and signed form to the Traffic Police website.

I also submitted the completed form to the car-sharing firm, which informed me I must obtain an official statement from the Traffic Police confirming my fitness to drive.

It has been several weeks and I have yet to get the hoped-for results from the police.

Arthur Lee Gilbert (Dr)

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 25, 2021, with the headline 'Make it easier for the aged to access services that they need'. Subscribe
Topics: 