Make it clear that those exempted must behave responsibly

I read with mixed emotions about the approach being taken with those who are certified to be medically ineligible for all vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Concessions for the medically ineligible, Oct 24). They will be exempted from vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.

These people are willing but are unable to get vaccinated. Therefore, it is not their fault, and they should not be excluded from the social activities enjoyed by the vaccinated.

But these same people, being unvaccinated, have a higher risk of getting the virus and may get very sick or even die if they are infected. By allowing them to participate in social events, Singapore is telling them that they are now responsible for their own actions.

I hope that it is made clear to them that this is a concession with consequences. They are the ones taking the risks. They should not misinterpret the concession and think that it is perfectly fine to behave in the same way as those who are vaccinated.

The Government must vet the concessions very carefully and give appropriate advice to those who are exempted from vaccination-differentiated safe management measures, as well as their family members.

Ang Miah Boon