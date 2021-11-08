Make healthier options cheaper

There is greater public awareness now that one of the ways to prevent diabetes or hypertension is to limit or reduce sugar and salt intake.

Today, food that is healthy is often more expensive. And I'm not even talking about organic food.

The advertisements put up by major supermarkets in the media also typically do not feature healthier options such as biscuits with less sugar.

Perhaps the authorities could consider using part of the money that goes to public health on subsidising healthier products at supermarkets.

Supermarkets themselves should also keep corporate social responsibility in mind and consider promoting their healthier products in their marketing materials.

Kim Liong Ming Foong