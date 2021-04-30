Make Friday a public holiday if holiday falls on Saturday

Employees on a five-day work week would get either a day off or salary in lieu when a public holiday falls on a Saturday, which is a non-working day for them.

It may be better to declare the preceding Friday a public holiday in lieu instead, just like when a public holiday falls on a Sunday and the following Monday is declared a public holiday now (Boost for work-life harmony with new tripartite standard, April 27).

This may result in more long weekends in a year for the public to have more time for leisure.

This, in turn, may boost the businesses of retailers, food and beverage outlets, and hotels for staycations.

Having more long weekends, and thus more time for leisure, would definitely boost work-life harmony and, hopefully, our fertility rate as well.

Ng Chee Kheon