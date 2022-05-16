Make fire alarms and smoke detectors a must in flats

I read with dismay about the fire in a Bedok North flat (Fire in Bedok North flat claims 3 lives, including that of 3-year-old, May 14).

Yet another family has suffered from the devastating effects of fire, with lives lost this time including that of a toddler.

My family was similarly evacuated in the wee hours of the morning when a neighbouring flat in our HDB block caught fire in 2019. The neighbours were lucky to escape with their lives then.

The installation of fire alarms and smoke detectors in every HDB flat and private apartment should be made mandatory so that occupants will be alerted to take corrective measures or escape to avoid devastating losses.

These are easily retrofitted in older flats, and should be part of safety installations in new flats.

Catherine Ong Wei Min